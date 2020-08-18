COVID-19: Home Affairs and Immigration office at Osire to reopen

The Home Affairs and Immigration office at the Osire Refugee Settlement which was temporarily closed yesterday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, is expected to re-open for business tomorrow.

Osire Refugee Settlement is situated about 100 kilometres southeast of Otjiwarongo in the Otjozondjupa Region.

Refugees’ Commissioner in Namibia, Likius Valombola informed Nampa on Monday that the positive case was on Sunday evening reported at Osire by the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS).

The office serves approximately 6 000 refugees on a daily basis who reside on the settlement with a staff complement of nine people, including the infected employee.

Valombola stated that the affected office and a house of the staff were all disinfected on Monday afternoon by officials in the MoHSS based in Otjiwarongo.

