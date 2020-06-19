COVID-19: Home Affairs Ministry extends visitor’s entry permits

Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration and Safety Security (MHAISS)has extended visitors entry permits at not fee after the closure of border due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a media statement availed to Nampa on Thursday, public relations officer Sakeus Kadhikwa said that after the closure of borders visitors to Namibia have not been able to leave upon expiry of their visitors entry permits.

Under normal circumstances visitors a fee of N.dollars 580 is charged for extension of visitor’s entry permits.

“Any person on visitor’s entry permits may extend such permit for free upon provision of proof that of flight tickets containing initial intended dates of departure, and not those who came by lad whose permits expired after 18 March 2020. The visitor’s entry permits should be applied for during this period where borders are closed. The exemption does not apply to people whose permits expired before the declaration of State of Emergency in Namibia,” he said.

The minister of MHAISS in terms of Section 12 (2) and Section 35 of Immigration Control Act, 1993 granted an exemption from the payments of fees for extensions of visitor’s entry permits. This exemption is valid from 16 June to 30 June 2020, said Kadhikwa.

Source: Namibia Press Agency