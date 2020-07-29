COVID-19: International relations ministry undertakes fumigation exercise

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation is fumigating its building as a precautionary measure to ensure that COVID-19 health protocols are adhered to.

A circular on Tuesday by the ministry to its staff members seen by this news agency said all staff members are advised to stay at home as from Wednesday and are to return to work next Monday.

“Staff members are informed that the building will be closed for business between 29 and 31 July. Kindly note that this is a precautionary measure and staff members should remain calm and continue practicing the necessary social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols,” said the circular.

Earlier in a memo to its staff members, the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology also said all its staff members in Windhoek should work from home until further notice.

The memo added that one of the ministry’s staff members might have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case.

“Our colleague is healthy and we hope for a negative result, but given the potential risk we have been advised by the ministry of health to work from home until the test result is out,” said the memo.

Source: Namibia Press Agency