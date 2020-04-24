COVID-19: Irimari encourages continuous education on COVID-19

Oshana regional governor Elia Irimari on Thursday encouraged the Task Force on coronavirus (COVID-19) in his region to continue educating public members to remain at their houses and to refrain from moving around.

Speaking on the occasion of the handing over of 2000-litres of hand sanitizer by the Rani Group to the Oshana regional COVID-19 Task Force Committee at Ongwediva on the same day, Irimari stressed that incidents of overcrowding observed at certain places in the region cannot be tolerated.

He also emphasised that the moving around of public members and not stay home will subsequently defeat the purpose of the State of Emergency regulations, which aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“I know that this is a challenging time, but each of us has a role to play in overcoming the spread of the virus,” stated the governor.

Despite the low cases of COVID-19 in Namibia, Irimari said, the increasing number of people infected and dying from the virus globally, including neighbouring South Africa, remains a concern also to Namibians.

“Hence, we still need to continue working together and cooperate with the stay-at-home instructions and physical distancing measures in order to suppress the transmission of the virus,” Irimari cited.

He indicated that the donated 2000-litres of sanitizer will be distributed in the communities, especially in the overcrowded informal settlement areas of the region.

“As also part of the Namibian community, we want to fight the disease (COVID-19) together with the government by offering this donation,” said the owner of the Rani Group, Ali Dharani, while handing over his company’s contribution to Irimari.

Dharani told Nampa that the donation worth N.dollars 220 000.

Source: Namibia Press Agency