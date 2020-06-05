COVID-19 isolation facility inaugurated at Tsumeb

A medical isolation centre dedicated to handle potential cases related to COVID-19 outbreak was on Friday morning inaugurated by the Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula at the Tsumeb State Hospital.

The medical facility is situated inside the Tsumeb State Hospital in the Oshikoto Region and was constructed at a cost of N.dollars 5 million donated by the Dundee Precious Metals at the town.

Shangula in his keynote statement thanked Dundee for investing such millions into the construction, purchasing, installing and upgrading of most medical equipment into this new modern medical facility.

“This is a job well-done. On behalf of Government and that of the nation, I would like to thank you for this new medical facility,” said Shangula.

The new isolation centre consists of three newly constructed wards and one refurbished all four aimed at handing potential cases related to COVID-19 outbreak in the whole region.

Tsumeb based Dundee Precious Metals’ Vice President and Managing Director, Zebra Kasete officially handed over the centre to minister Shangula in the presence of various Board Members of Dundee.

Kasete said the centre consists of a COVID-19 screening area, testing and decontamination rooms, a new medical oxygen reservoir including its tanks and living quarters for all medical health officials to be dedicated to the handling of COVID-19 potential cases here.

Dundee also procured 500 washable clothing face masks for the community members which were distributed through the Tsumeb State Hospital.

Kasete further said that Dundee also had repaired and upgraded an ambulance for the hospital to be used mostly to cases related to the pandemic.

“In this fight against the pandemic, we are very proud to be associated with this hospital and its staff-members,” said Kasete.

On behalf of the community members, Oshikoto Region’s Governor, Penda ya Ndakolo said the donation and inauguration of the centre came at the right time.

“Therefore, your continuous support, Dundee to the health of our residents is really noticed and highly appreciated,” said the governor.

The centre was then declared ready and operational on Friday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency