COVID-19: Kalkfeld households receive 500 tippy taps

Five-hundred households at Kalkfeld in the Otjozondjupa Region are expected to receive tippy taps for washing community members’ hands with a purpose of reducing chances of contracting the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Project facilitator, Ebben Kharuxab in an interview with Nampa on Wednesday said the setting up of tippy taps started on Monday and a total of 59 households had benefitted from it by Wednesday morning.

The project is sponsored by the B2Gold Mine.

“We are also expected to conduct intensive public awareness to the community members about the pandemic,” said Kharuxab.

The group which is consisting of six members include a community health extension worker, Unotjani Kandorozu who is based at Kalkfeld clinic.

The liquid inside the five-litre containers consist of water and soap mixture, also sponsored by the B2Gold Mine.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, the 56-year-old Susan Namboua said community members here are thankful to receive the tippy taps since they are aimed at protecting their health.

“We did not have them as we could not afford them, therefore, with this donation, we are really thankful,” she said.

Namboua urged community members at the settlement to continue washing their hands with the received tippy taps so that chances to contract or spread the COVID-19 pandemic is reduced in the country.

Source: Namibia Press Agency