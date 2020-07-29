COVID-19: Khomas Regional Council on lockdown after positive diagnosis

The Khomas Regional Council reverted to stage one of the state of emergency from Tuesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief regional officer Clement Mafwila in a media statement availed to Nampa on Tuesday said head office staff will, therefore, be working from home for 14 days until 12 August 2020.

“All staff members working from home are advised to be on standby to provide essential services when required and should be reachable at all times during working hours. This arrangement does not affect constituency offices and staff members at constituency offices will continue to work normally from their respective offices unless otherwise communicated to them,” Mafwila said.

He added that due to contract tracing employees will be required by the Ministry of Health and Social Services to present themselves to cooperate with the ministry when contacted for testing and other relevant procedures.

Source: Namibia Press Agency