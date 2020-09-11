COVID-19: Khorixas council loses 50 per cent income due to non-payment

The Khorixas Town Council is losing about 50 per cent of its monthly income after the COVID-19 outbreak was reported, Chief Executive Officer of the council, Andreas |Howoseb said.

In an interview with Nampa on Thursday, |Howoseb said that after a directive was given to local authorities to reconnect water for the residents that had no water, half of the residents of the town are not paying for services provided by the council.

“Some of the residents have misunderstood that water is free. We only get half of the payments from our residents since the outbreak and this harms day-to-day operations of the council because it also depends on the income it makes from services provided to the residents such as potable water. The council also has to pay for bulk water supply to NamWater,” he said.

Paying for bulk services has in fact been a challenge for the council as its operational budget has been affected negatively, noted |Howoseb.

“Provision of services to the residents is affected. We now have to dig deep in our pockets to make sure that services such as refuse removal are going on because residents no longer pay for services nor housing. I am not saying it is the whole town, but only a handful of our clients are honouring their debts,” said |Howoseb.

He said residents should be aware that debts are just accumulating if they fail to pay for services provided by the council because it is a continuous process.

“Because we are faced with the ongoing pandemic does not mean we have to neglect our duties as residents. Debt does not go away but the virus will. I would like to call on the residents to honour their debts because later it will be difficult for them to pay it off. The debt will not pay itself and this needs to be taken seriously by the residents. Those that are unable to pay can come in and make arrangements because we are aware that due to the pandemic some people lost work,” said |Howoseb.

Source: Namibia Press Agency