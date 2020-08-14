COVID-19: Lack of economic activity affects cement sales

The lack of economic activity in Namibia due to the coronavirus outbreak affected the sale of cement by local producer Ohorongo Cement, manager of customer relations and public affairs, Frankleen Alberts said.

In an interview with Nampa on Thursday, Alberts said the contracted economy, especially the decline in the construction industry as well as the lack of infrastructure projects, negatively affected local sales.

“Cement sales have been affected since the outbreak of the virus. We were able to continue supplying our Namibian market without major interruptions while adhering to the regulations under the state of emergency. However, due to the restrictions and quarantine rules by neighbouring countries, our export market suffered adversely,” Alberts said.

She added: “Due to the restrictions on travel and flights, the supply chain is affected and this includes inbound and outbound logistics, in terms of export sales.”

The construction industry, she noted, has already been at an all-time low at the end of 2019 and continued into 2020, but this was further intensified by the fact that there were no major projects.

Alberts said the day to day operations of the company have not been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the company introduced regulations as published by Government and as required by the Ministry of Mines and Energy to ensure the safety of employees while continuing with operations.

None of the company’s employees were retrenched or laid off due to the impact of COVID-19.

The company has implemented a comprehensive COVID-19 policy, with detailed measures aimed at preventing and reducing sources of exposure and providing up to date and reliable information on the emerging COVID-19 situation.

It further implemented monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, all in accordance with the regulations by the Namibian government, Alberts added.

SOURCE: NAMIBIA PRESS AGENCY