COVID-19: Landlords should relax payments: Iipumbu

Government through the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade has urged landlords and property owners to relax payments requirements during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Speaking at the COVID-19 information centre here on Wednesday the line Minister Lucia Iipumbu said, landlords and property owners have been accommodated by financial institutions to a certain extend in terms of holiday payments on their bonds, therefore they too should consider relaxing rental payments to tenants who are unable to afford to a certain extend during the difficult period.

“I am underlining only on specific cases of people whose income is really affected and unable to pay rent because we may use the opportunity to say I am not in the position to pay rent when in actual fact I have received my full salary,” she noted.

She also encouraged tenants and landlords to make necessary arrangements for payments due, to be paid on a later stage, adding that however, those with legitimacy cases such as facing eviction should submit them to the ministry.

“We will receive case by case and device strategies on how to deal with such cases with other relevant stakeholders, however we are pleading with landlords to ease payments as we all find ourselves in this difficult situation as some people’s income depended on day to day activities,” she noted.

At the same occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of Namibia Competition Commission Vitalis Ndalikokule has pleaded with retailers to refrain from increasing prices of essential goods especially those that are in demand to help fight COVID-19.

“We know retailers are in the business to make money but retailers should not exploit consumers by setting prices that are not justifiable, hence there are measures put in place to make sure that all Namibians have access to essential goods,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency