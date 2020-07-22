COVID-19: Lüderitz puts up screening point

Lüderitz on Wednesday put up a screening point outside the town for the screening of people going in and out of the coastal town, especially those delivering essential services.

!Nami#Nûs Constituency Councillor, Jan Scholtz in an interview with Nampa said the screening point’s aim is for the tracing of people coming into and out of the town, mostly those coming from towns that are still in lockdown.

“The screening point is put up to control the movement of people coming from places like South Africa, Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Arandis. We want to keep track of those essential workers coming in, we want to know who they are coming into contact with, especially the community members as they deliver their products,” said Scholtz.

According to Scholtz, those delivering to the town are truck drivers coming from South Africa transporting manganese and trucks from Erongo transporting fuel and other commodities.

He said the screening point was put up with the help of the Ministry of Health and Social Services and law enforcement.

Earlier the councillor said there was a need to put up a screening point at Aus to control the movement of people coming in.

Scholtz said uncontrolled visitors from towns such as those in lockdown and with the removal of the screening point at Aus, it is not known who is coming into contact with local communities.

“With the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases from Walvis Bay the importance to resume the screening point to ensure that travellers from these places are quarantined or controlled is urgent. We need to hold hands to ensure that COVID-19 does not go out of control in our constituency because our health care system is vulnerable,” said the councillor.

Approached for comment, ||Kharas Namibian Police Force Regional Commander David Indongo regarding the removal of the Aus screening point said: “We were requested to remove all inland road blocks, our members that were there were moved to Sendelingsdrift border post where we are suspecting people come into the country through the Orange River.”

