COVID-19: Man allegedly dies after vaccination

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has instituted an investigation into the death of a 62-year-old Namibian man who allegedly passed away on Monday, after receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

Its Executive Director Ben Nangombe in a media statement availed here Tuesday said as per the established protocols and procedures, before the administration of the vaccination, the deceased was dully screened for eligibility. 'Also, as per protocols, after the administration of the vaccine dose, he was observed for the required period, before he was released to go home,' added Nangombe.

He said the observation revealed no signs or symptoms suggestive of any occurrence or presence of any Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI), however, following his release, the deceased drove home and after some time arriving at home, he notified relatives that he was not feeling well.

The deceased was then transported to the hospital for medical attention. 'On clinical observations, his blood pressure was highly elevated, and his pulse and oxygen saturation had dropped to below normal referenced levels,' said Nangombe.

It was also noted that the treating medical team then administered the appropriate treatment, including intubation and resuscitation, thus improving the patient vital signs but shortly after deteriorated again leading to the patient’s death.

The ED further said investigations to determine the actual cause of the death have commenced and are ongoing, adding that the ministry will keep the nation informed of the outcome of the investigation.

He further advised that this isolated incident should however not deter the nation from participating in the inoculation campaign, noting that the benefits of the vaccination far outweigh any potential risks.

Source: Namibia Press Agency