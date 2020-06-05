COVID-19: Meatco still prohibits visitors

Cooperate Affairs Manager of the Meat Corporate of Namibia (MEATCO) Rosa Hamukuaja – Thobias has announced on Friday that their company will still prohibit visitors from entering the Meatco plant in Windhoek.

In the media statement availed to Nampa Hamukuaja – Thobias said although the country has entered national lockdown stage 3 of the COVID-19 pandemic, which relaxed more movement, Meatco will not accept visitors from the members of the public or educational institution.

Hamukuaja – Thobias said that since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Namibia and their company has taken drastic policies and initiatives to curb the spread of the virus.

“As an export-classified abattoir we are obliged to produce food that are of the highest quality and safety standardised measures needs to be adhered to,” She added.

She further encouraged members of the public who buy a variety of meat products from the factory gate and to refrain from entering the plant, but rather make their purchases at the Meatco market Outlet or Factory Gate Shop.

“The Meatco Abattoir plant processes meat products to niche markets and at this point it is still important to manage and ensure that the factory is not exposed to high risk situations,” She said.

Hamukuaja – Thobias concluded by emphasising that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to put a threat to all businesses across the globe.

Source: Namibia Press Agency