COVID-19: MoHSS, NIP clear testing backlog

The Ministry of Health and Social Services in conjunction with the National Institute for Pathology (NIP) have dealt with the backlog experienced in the testing of COVID-19 samples.

This backlog caused a delay in the timeous release of results, with some patients having to wait close to a month for their results.

National Case Management co-chairperson, Kaveto Sikuvi, during the governor’s weekly COVID-19 media briefing here of Friday said that NIP and the ministry have tried very hard to clear the backlog which was at more than 4000 samples two weeks ago, but deceased to 1300 samples as of three days ago.

“The government together with the NIP are in also in the process of procuring more equipment that will help with the testing, in addition to the assistance by the University of Namibia which has also been brought on board, by using their testing machine in this regard,” Sikuvi noted.

Last week, NIP also announced that they are in the process of setting up equipment at their Walvis Bay laboratory in order to ease the pressure currently at the Windhoek laboratory.

The equipment at Walvis Bay, will only be meant for emergency cases as they are low-volume instruments and cannot handle the increasing number of cases.

In addition to this, consultations between the private and public doctors, with the aim at looking at a way of working together with the government in sharing the limited resources and expert advice, are proving futile, according to Erongo Governor Neville Andre Itope at the same platform.

“I am pleased to inform the media that we have reviewed certain guidelines and protocols and will share such with the health minister to further discuss it at National level,” the governor noted.

By 24 July, a total of 20 101 samples had been tested nationally and 1618 of these samples tested positive. 1403 of these confirmed cases were reported in the Erongo Region, with 1369 in Walvis Bay, 33 in Swakopmund and one in Omaruru.

According to Health Director in the region, Anna Jonas, the majority of confirmed cases are people aged between 20 and 39, who make up most of the population in the Erongo Region.

Source: Namibia Press Agency