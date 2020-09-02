COVID-19: MOHSS to provide Remdesivir to COVID-19 patients

Health and Social Services Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Tuesday said the health ministry will provide the antiviral medication Remdesivir to COVID-19 patients.

President Hage Geingob last Friday during the 16th COVID-19 media briefing on national response measures announced that Remdesivir arrived in Namibia on 24 August 2020.

Shangula during the daily national COVID-19 update on Tuesday said the medication is used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, adding that it has been shown to shorten the time of recovery in patients.

“The medicine is part of our essential medicines and will be procured in the same manner as other medicines,” said Shangula.

The minister further said Remdesivir has already been distributed to hospitals and will be prescribed by doctors according to indications.

