COVID-19: MSMEs in Erongo receive material to mass produce face masks

The Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development (MITSMED) has on Wednesday handed over textile material to SMEs for the production of public face masks in Erongo Region.

The objective of this program is to explore and identify capable local Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) who previously benefited from the Equipment Aid Scheme (EAS) to manufacture masks.

Erongo Governor Neville Andre-Itope during the event, reiterated the Government’s decision to implement some protective measures, including the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It is evident that the impact of COVID-19 has had a negative effect on MSMEs, but we will pull through together,” he assured.

The material was handed over to the four tailors based in the region who are expected to produce a total of 12,000 masks, which will be retailed from between N. dollars 15 – N. dollars 25.

All tailors will have access to the technical specification guidelines as provided by the Namibia Standards Institute to ensure a production of good quality masks.

The beneficiaries expressed that the donation comes at an opportune time as most of them had lost their income during the lockdown period.

Precious Gowases of NamChoice Bed Linen Manufacturer said have been supplying linen for the hospitality industry in the region but due to its closure as per the state of emergency regulations, their business had become slow too.

“If it was not for this initiative, we were going to close too. We are therefore very grateful to the ministry for remembering us and we will vow to do our best and make and supply quality masks,” Gowases noted.

Chief Executive Officer of Gracies Investment Lukas Steven appreciated how MITSMED has as a routine, been checking up on their business amid the pandemic and ensuring that they were still operational and offered every assistance they could provide for them.

The governor added that his office would also be procuring masks to provide to the general public who are not able to afford masks.

Source: Namibia Press Agency