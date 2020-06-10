COVID-19: NACN launches Arts and Culture Relief Fund

The National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) launched the N.dollars 5.5 million Arts and Culture COVID-19 Relief Fund here on Wednesday to provide once-off support to the industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the launch Minister of Education, Arts and Culture (MEAC) Anna Nghipondoka noted that relief funds will provide support to individual artists, cultural practitioners, arts, and culture organisations.

‘This is to encourage continued creativity, artistry and practice, as well as to provide training to empower sectorial players in various relevant skill and knowledge such as in digitisation and use of online platforms to share and promote their,’ explained Nghipondoka.

The Minister said the ministry availed the funds from its internal budget for the initiative to be implemented through the NACN and that this support will help ease the effects of COVID-19 for the time being and in the hope that things will return to normal before the end of the time.

She urged both the public and private broadcasters to lend a hand in the relief program towards to sector by playing and using more locally produced content to enable artists to earn income through royalties, and to show patriotism towards locals creators and producers.

On his part Chairperson of NACN, Patrick Sam added that the NACN will administer the fund through the provision of financial support to the arts sector through varying means of objectives.

He explained that action one: Art and Culture Relief Fund, will focus on providing grants to arts and culture practitioners and organizations.

Adding that for the governance structure of the fund, the ministry appointed seven Committee members of which two are from the ministry and two are from the NACN chaired by Deputy Chairperson of the NACN.

‘The Public will nominate the three public Juror’s through an online nomination process,’ said Sam.

Their responsibility will be to review grant applications, he added.

Action two: Art and Culture For All, he stated that is a community outreach initiative that provides workshop as well as sanitation and health tools to arts organisations.

Sam continued and noted that action three: Art and Culture Engagements is a community engagement strategy that will ensure online public dialogue.

‘Action four: Art and Culture Initiatives, will consolidate the efforts being made by the NACN will be implemented.

Source: Namibia Press Agency