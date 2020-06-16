COVID-19: Namibia COVID-19 cases now at 34

Namibia now has 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the two latest cases involving a 35 year-old Namibian man who

travelled from South Africa and a 39-year-old Namibian woman from Walvis Bay.

Health Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced on Tuesday at the COVID-19 Communication Centre in Windhoek that case number 33 who has a

South African citizenship arrived in Namibia on 12 June and 2was taken in quarantine facility on 14 June 2020. The minister further said, the man is

asymptomatic and his condition is satisfactory.

Case number 34 is a conduct of case number 32 with whom she allegedly works together at the Walvi Bay Correctional Service.

Shangula said the woman developed symptoms of running nose, headache, and loss of smell on 03 June 2020.

“She visited her private doctor and was swabbed. She has been admitted to the isolation unit in Walvis Bay in a satisfactory condition,” said

Shangula.

Case number 34 is a local transmission as the patient has no travel history.

The country also recorded one new recovery when case number 28 tested negative on 13 June 2020.

According to Shangula, the patient tested negative again on Monday 15 June.

The minister further said case number 22 is still in the intensive care unit.

“He is on reduced mechanical ventilation and is improving every day. He is fully awake and is breathing spontaneously,” Shangula said.

Namibia so far has 16 active cases of COVID-19 and 18 recoveries. No deaths have been recorded thus far. The total number of tested samples

stands at 5 919, while 2 917have been quarantined. Of this number, 2 305 have been discharged.

Source: Namibia Press Agency