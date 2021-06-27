COVID-19: Namibia records 1 007 cases, 55 deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Saturday said Namibia recorded 1 007 new COVID-19 positive cases and 55 deaths.

Shangula in the daily COVID-19 update statement issued Sunday said the newly confirmed cases were identified from 3 342 results received from laboratories in the last 24 hours and they represent a 30 per cent positivity ratio.

He said the new deaths were reported from seven districts - Gobabis, Windhoek, Swakopmund, Rehoboth, Engela, Keetmanshoop and Katima Mulilo, taking the country’s death toll to 1 400.

The positive cases, he said had a gender distribution of 560 female and 447 male patients with the youngest being three days old and the oldest, 91 years.

Khomas Region recorded 477 cases, followed by Erongo with 105, Omaheke 96, ||Kharas 91, Oshana 69, Omusati 44, Zambezi 43, Ohangwena 31, Oshikoto 25, Otjozondjupa 20, Kunene three, Hardap two and Kavango East one case.

Among the confirmed cases, 45 which represent 4 per cent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine including four who are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Shangula further announced that 103 of the new cases are learners, 16 teachers from different schools, 23 students and 36 healthcare workers.

Namibia currently has 19 362 active cases, of which 529 are hospitalised and 80 are in intensive care.

The health minister also announced 575 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 63 932.

A cumulative number of 117 632 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 23 532 have received their second doses.

Source: Namibia Press Agency