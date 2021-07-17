COVID-19: Namibia records 1 009 new cases,101 deaths

Namibia on Thursday recorded 1 009 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths from 15 districts, taking the country’s death toll to 2371.

Health and Social Services Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula in the COVID-19 update on Friday said the new positive cases have a gender distribution of 449 male and 560 female patients, with the youngest being two months old and the oldest, 95 years.

Khomas recorded the highest number of new infections at 213 followed by Erongo at 161 while Oshikoto recorded 114 cases. Omusati recorded 92 cases, Otjozondjupa 84, ||Kharas 79, Oshana 74, Zambezi 68, Ohangwena 62, Hardap 27, Kunene 20, Kavango West 12 and Kavango East recorded three cases.

Among the confirmed cases are 77 learners, 17 teachers and 12 students from different institutions as well as 31 health care workers from different health care facilities.

“Of all confirmed cases, 36 (4 per cent) reported having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. None of those who tested positive has been fully vaccinated. This once more indicates the protective benefit of vaccination against Covid-19 infection,” he said.

Shangula further said the deaths were recorded at Oshakati, Gobabis, Walvis Bay, Katima Mulilo, Windhoek, Swakopmund, Engela, Keetmanshoop, Outjo, Omuthiya, Nankudu, Khorixas, Lüderitz, Okakarara and Onandjokwe districts.

A total number of six, died during the reporting period (24 hours), 66 demised between 01-14 July, while 29 died in June and May 2021 respectively.

“Majority of the deaths have not been vaccinated or their vaccination status could not be established. However, four have received one dose of vaccine and one of them was fully vaccinated,” Shangula noted.

The minister also reported 2 208 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 84 613.

Active cases on Thursday stood at 23 370, of which 552 are hospitalized and 108 patients are admitted in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

A cumulative number of 134 853 people had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines by Thursday, while 33 420 had received their second

