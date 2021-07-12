COVID-19: Namibia records 1 284 cases, 28 deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, has announced that Namibia recorded 1 284 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths on Sunday.

The Windhoek district recorded eight deaths, followed by the Swakopmund and Katima Mulilo districts with five deaths each. The Oshikuku district recorded three deaths, Tsumeb two and the Okongo, Onandjokwe, Okahao, Eenhana and Tsandi districts one death each. The minister said none of the people who died, were vaccinated.

The new COVID-19 cases represented a 37 per cent positivity ratio and had a gender distribution of 727 females and 557 males, with the youngest case being three days old and the oldest, 93 years.

Shangula reported that the Khomas Region recorded 317 cases, followed by Erongo with 165 cases; Oshikoto with 151; Kunene with 122; Kavango East with 92; Otjozondjupa with 87; Ohangwena with 74; Omusati with 67; Zambezi 65; Hardap 42; ||Kharas 32; Oshana 29; Kavango West 23 and Omaheke with 18 cases.

The health minister further noted that among the confirmed cases 129 are learners, 29 teachers and 21 students, while 24 health care workers are also amongst the cases reported.

Shangula further announced 622 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 78 579.

Namibia on Sunday had 26 270 active cases of which 570 were hospitalised, with 107 people in intensive care units.

A cumulative number of 131 132 people had received their first vaccine and 30 529 their second dose by Sunday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency