COVID-19: Namibia records 102 new cases, two deaths

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Saturday announced that Namibia recorded 102 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 44 683.

The cases are equally distributed by gender with male and female having 51 each and ages ranging from two weeks to 75 years.

Two COVID-19 deaths were also recorded from Walvis Bay and Windhoek districts. From the two deceased persons aged 47 and 76, one is reported to have had comorbidities.

Of the total cases announced on Saturday, Shangula said the Khomas and Erongo regions recorded the highest number of cases at 19 followed by Hardap with 15 and Oshikoto with 14. Otjozondjupa and Kavango East regions recorded 13 cases each while Kavango West recorded four cases and Oshana two cases. Zambezi, Kunene, and //Karas regions recorded one case each.

Cases recorded on Saturday include 18 learners from different schools, eight health care workers and two teachers.

A total of 143 new recoveries were also reported, bringing the total number of recoveries to 42 264.

On Saturday, Namibia had 1 876 active cases with 154 hospitalised and 32 in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of administered doses remains 2 094 as no new vaccinations were conducted during the weekend and public holidays.

“We have endured a lot while trying to curb the COVID-19 transmission. It is quite a relief that we have started with the vaccination programme. We again urge all eligible groups to take this opportunity to get protected,” he said.

