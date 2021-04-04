COVID-19: Namibia records 107 new cases, four deaths

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Sunday announced that Namibia recorded 107 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 44 790.

The gender distribution of the reported cases is 68 female and 39 male with an age range of four to 87 years.

Four COVID-19 deaths were also recorded from the Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Windhoek districts. All four deceased persons aged between 27 and 79 are reported to have had comorbidities.

Of the total cases announced on Sunday, Hardap recorded the highest number at 24 followed by Otjozondjupa with 18 and Omusati with 14. Khomas and Erongo both recorded 10 cases each, while Oshana recorded nine and Kunene six cases. Ohangwena recorded five cases, Kavango West four, and Kavango East and ||Kharas three each while Oshikoto recorded one case.

The new cases include 30 learners of which nine are from Shikongo Iipinge Senior Secondary School in the Omusati Region, with the remaining cases being from different schools. Nine teachers and two healthcare workers are also among the reported cases.

A total of 82 new recoveries were reported from Hardap, Kavango East, Omaheke and Khomas, bringing the total recoveries to 42 346.

On Sunday, Namibia had 1 897 active cases with 158 hospitalised. Of these, 36 are reported to be in intensive care units. According to Shangula, all regions have hospitalised patients due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of administered doses remain 2 094 as no new vaccinations were conducted during the weekend and public holidays.

The minister urged those attending events over the long weekend to continue observing precautionary measures and adhere to COVID-19 regulations.

“The fact of the matter is that whenever there are more than two people coming together, there is always a risk that one of them may be infected with COVID-19, even though both do not have any symptoms. Therefore, adherence to public health measures is paramount,” he reiterated.

Source: Namibia Press Agency