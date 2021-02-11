Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Thursday announced that Namibia recorded 111 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed active cases to 1 014 and 382 deaths.

Shangula, in the daily COVID-19 update statement, said the new cases were identified from 1 245 results received from laboratories around the country and have a gender distribution of 57 males and 54 females, ranging between the ages of six months and 77 years.

The Khomas Region recorded the highest number of cases at 54, followed by Otjozondjupa with 17 cases, Erongo 12 and||Kharas and Hardap eight each. Kunene recorded five, Oshikoto four, Kavango East two while Oshana recorded one case.

The deaths are from the Rundu district, two deaths, and one each from the Karasburg and Windhoek districts.

The minister also said among the confirmed cases are four healthcare workers from different districts.

The number of people being hospitalised stood at 120 with 12 in intensive care units.

A total of 172 new recoveries were recorded.

Source: Nampa