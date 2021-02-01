COVID-19: Namibia records 112 new cases and two deaths

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Sunday announced that the country recorded 112 COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Two new deaths were recorded, at Eenhana and Mariental, both females aged 89 and 92 years respectively.

The latest cases include 79 males and 33 females with the youngest person being three years old and the oldest, 81.

Erongo Region recorded the highest number at 53 with Zambezi recording the second-highest number at 18, Khomas six, Otjozondjupa eight, Kunene seven, Kavango West six, Omaheke two while Kavango East and Kunene recorded one case each.

A total number of 83 new recoveries were also recorded bringing the total recoveries in the country to 32 378.

A total of 168 people are hospitalised with 17 in intensive care units in various health facilities.

The total cumulative confirmed cases are now 33 944 with active cases at 1 206 and the death toll is 352.

