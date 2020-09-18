COVID-19: Namibia records 114 new cases

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Thursday announced that Namibia recorded 114 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total to 10 078.

Shangula during the COVID-19 update said 62 cases are from Windhoek; 10 from Swakopmund; nine from Oshakati; seven from Gobabis; four each from Keetmanshoop, Karasburg and Okahandja; three each from Rehoboth, Walvis Bay and Engela; and one each from Omaruru, Onandjokwe, Omuthiya, Rundu and Outapi.

He said 69 of the cases are female and 45 male, ranging from the ages of two to 77 years.

Active cases in the country stand at 2 285, and of these, 16 are in severe to critical condition, the minister said.

He also noted that for the previous three days, the daily cases were below 100, after the country reported 115 cases on 13 September 2020.

“All 14 regions have reported confirmed cases, with Khomas and Erongo reporting the highest number of cases with 4 751 (47.1 per cent) and 3 742 (37.1 per cent) respectively, while Kavango West recorded the least number of cases with 8 (0.1 per cent).”

Namibia recorded 183 new recoveries, Shangula said, bringing the total recoveries to 7 685.

The Khomas Region topped the number of recoveries with 79, followed by Otjozondjupa with 78, Oshikoto 25, and Omaheke with one recovery.

There are currently 973 people in quarantine.

Source: Namibia Press Agency