COVID-19: Namibia records 121 new cases and seven deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, has announced that Namibia on Saturday recorded 121 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, bringing total deaths in the country to 3 821.

In the daily update issued Sunday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 1 282 results and represented as 9.4 per cent positivity ratio, with a sex distribution of 55 females and 66 males aged between three months and 112 years.

The Otjozondjupa Region recorded the highest number of cases at 17, followed by Omusati with and llKharas with 14 cases each, Erongo with 13 cases, Khomas 12, Zambezi nine, Kunene eight, the Oshikoto, Kavango West, Hardap and Ohangwena regions with seven cases each, and Oshana with two cases.

Among the confirmed cases are 16 learners, four teachers, one student and three healthcare workers.

Shangula said of the new cases, 13 are fully vaccinated while 105, or 86.8 per cent of the new cases, are not vaccinated.

He further reported that 255 new recoveries were recorded, bringing total recoveries in the country to 142 366.

The number of active cases on Sunday stood at 10 114 of which 332 were hospitalised and 37 admitted to intensive care units (ICU). Four of the hospitalised cases have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 21 are fully vaccinated, while one case in ICU is fully vaccinated.

The minister also reported that by 14 January 2022, 410 544 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine of which 108 684 had received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A total of 2 779 are children aged 12 to 17 years. With 241 638 having received two doses, 350 863 people had completed their vaccination, which translates to 23.8 per cent of the target population. Meanwhile, 10 284 people have received their third Sinopharm jab.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency