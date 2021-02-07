COVID-19: Namibia records 129 new cases, four deaths

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Sunday announced that Namibia recorded 129 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 34 973.

The new cases have a gender distribution of 62 males and 67 females, with the youngest person being one month old and the oldest, 81 years.

Four deaths were also reported from Windhoek, Rundu and Omuthiya. All deceased persons, ranging between the ages of 55 and 60 years, had comorbidities. The total number of deaths now stands at 375.

Of the total cases announced Sunday, the Erongo Region recorded the highest number at 28, followed by Khomas with 25 cases. Meanwhile, the Kavango East Region recorded 21 cases, Otjozondjupa 18, Kavango West 16, Oshikoto 12 and Oshana three cases. The Omaheke, ||Kharas and Hardap regions all recorded two cases each.

According to the health minister, cases reported on Sunday include seven healthcare workers from different districts, 32 learners from different schools and five workers from the fishing sector.

Shangula also announced 95 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 33 454.

On Sunday, Namibia had 1 137 active cases with 138 hospitalised confirmed cases. Fourteen cases are reported to be in intensive care units.

Source: Nampa