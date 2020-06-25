COVID-19: Namibia records 14 new cases

Namibia has recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday; the highest daily number recorded in the country thus far, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 90.

This was announced on Thursday by Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula at the COVID-19 Communication Centre in Windhoek.

“Ten have known contacts, two are from quarantine facilities and the contacts of the remaining two are still to be established. Eleven of the cases are from Walvis Bay, one from Swakopmund and two are from quarantine in Windhoek,” Shangula said.

He said case number 77 is a 39-year-old Namibian female from Swakopmund with a known confirmed case who tested on the 22 June 2020. She has no COVID-19 related symptoms, while case number 78 is a 40-year-old Namibian female from Walvis Bay, a contact of a confirmed case. She was tested on 21 June 2020. She has no COVID-19 related symptoms.

Case No 79 is a 39-years old Namibian male from Walvis Bay, a contact of a confirmed case. She was tested on the 21 June 2020. She has no COVID-19 related symptoms.

Case number 80 is a 25-year-old Namibian female from Walvis Bay, a contact of a confirmed case. She was tested on the 21 June 2020. She presented with COVID-19 related symptoms at the time of swabbing. The result came out positive, while case number 81 is a 40-year-old Namibian female from Walvis Bay, a contact of a confirmed case. She was tested on the 21 June 2020. She has no COVID-19 related symptoms.

Case number 82 is a 36-years old Namibian female from Walvis Bay, a contact of a confirmed case. She was tested on the 21 June 2020. She has no COVID-19 related symptoms. She tested positive for Covid-19 and case number 83 is a 42-year-old Namibian male from Walvis Bay, a contact of a confirmed case. He was tested on the 21 June 2020. He presented with COVID-19 related symptoms.

Case Number 84 is a 26-year-old Namibian female from Walvis Bay, a contact of a confirmed case. She was tested on the 21 June 2020. She presented with COVID-19 related symptoms.

Case number 85 is a 31 -year-old Namibian male from Walvis Bay, tested as part of active case search. No known contact with the confirmed case yet. He was tested on the 21 June 2020. He has no COVID-19 related symptoms.

Case number 86 is a 25-year-old Namibian female from Walvis Bay, a contact of a confirmed case. She was tested on the 21 June 2020. She has no COVID-19 related symptoms. The result came out positive.

Case number 87 is a 37-year-old Namibian male from Walvis Bay. He was tested on the 21 June 2020, as he had COVID-19 related symptoms. No known contact to the confirmed case yet.

Case number 88 is a 47-year-old Namibian male from Walvis Bay, a contact of a confirmed case. He was tested on the 21 June 2020. He had no COVID-19 related symptoms.

Case number 89 is a 56-year-old male of Indian nationality who arrived in Namibia on 17 June 2020 and have been in quarantine in Windhoek. He was tested on the 21 June 2020. He did not have COVID-19 related signs and symptoms.

Case number 90 is a 45-year-old South African female and a Namibian permanent resident, who arrived in Namibia on 17 June 2020. She has been in quarantine in Windhoek. She was tested 21 June 2020. She did not have COVID-19 related signs and symptoms.

Namibia now has 90 confirmed cases, with 21 recoveries and 69 active cases.

A total of 7 925 samples were tested, with 185 tested yesterday. There are 318 active contacts, 3 643 people in quarantine and 2 837 discharged.

Source: Namibia Press Agency