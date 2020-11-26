COVID-19: Namibia records 149 new cases, two deaths

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Thursday announced that Namibia recorded 149 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 14 155 and total deaths in the country to 147.

The minister, during the daily COVID-19 update, said the two new deaths are of two men aged 32 years and 68 years who both died in the Windhoek district.

According to Shangula, Windhoek recorded 105 cases which include 73 learners from different schools. Lüderitz recorded 38 cases and Swakopmund three while Otjiwarongo, Tsumeb and Katima Mulilo each recorded one case.

Shangula said 79 of the new cases are female and 70 male, ranging from the ages of two months to 75 years.

The health minister noted that the cases recorded in Windhoek include 68 cases from St Joseph High School (65 learners and three staff members).

The cases from Lüderitz district are mainly from the fishing industry.

“The district conducted expanded targeted testing following increases in number of confirmed cases, which resulted in the current high yield,” said Shangula.

Noting that for the past 40 days, Namibia had been reporting less than 100 cases per day with a daily average of 40 cases, he said: “This is quite worrisome, more especially because we are approaching the festive and holiday season, and people will start moving to visit relatives in different areas of the country. We continue to urge members of the public to adhere to COVID-19 prevention measures in order to reduce transmission of the virus.”

The total number of active cases currently stands at 650, with four cases said to be in severe or critical condition.

Source: Namibia Press Agency