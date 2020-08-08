COVID-19: Namibia records 150 new cases

Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Friday announced that Namibia recorded 150 new positive COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 2 802.

The minister during the national COVID-19 update said 62 cases are from Walvis Bay, 40 from Swakopmund, 42 in Windhoek, two from Gobabis, and one each from Eenhana, Oshakati, Okahandja and Rehoboth.

Shangula said 100 of the cases are males and 50 females, ranging from the ages of seven to 84 years.

The 84-year-old, a female, already died, Shangula said, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16. She was known to have multiple co-morbidities and was admitted to a local hospital in Windhoek for a surgical condition.

“She also presented with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, was tested on 01 August 2020 and passed away on 02 August,” he said.

He continued that Namibia registered 12 new recoveries – seven from Walvis Bay and five from Windhoek, bringing the total recoveries to 575.

The number of active cases is 2 211 and total samples tested stand at 32 369.

The minister further noted that the ministry increased its testing capacity and will endeavour to release test results within a relatively short period of time.

“The Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) has expanded its capacity and now has test sites in Windhoek, Oshakati, Keetmanshoop and Walvis Bay,” Shangula noted.

Source: Namibia Press Agency