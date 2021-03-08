Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Sunday announced that Namibia recorded 153 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 40 030.

The new cases had gender distribution of 70 males and 83 females, with the youngest person being two years old and the oldest, 92.

Shangula in the daily COVID-19 said the death of a 91-year-old man on 03 March was also reported from the Oshakati district.

The Otjozondjupa Region recorded the highest number of cases at 28 followed by Khomas with 25, Kavango East with 24 and //Kharas with 18 cases. Oshana recorded 12 cases, Ohangwena 10, Erongo nine, Oshikoto eight, Omusati seven, Hardap six, Zambezi four and the Kunene and Kavango West regions, one case each.

The cases announced on Sunday included 62 learners of which 16 are from Linus Shashipapo Senior Secondary School (SSS), 13 from Okahandja SSS and four from Omafo SSS. The rest are of the learners are from different schools.

Five teachers from different schools and 10 healthcare workers also tested positive. Among the healthcare workers, five are from Ons Tuiste old age home where seven pensioners also tested positive.

A total of 154 new recoveries were also reported, bringing the total number of recoveries to 37 520.

On Sunday, Namibia had 2 065 active cases, with 147 people being hospitalised and 23 in intensive care units.

Source: Namibia press Agency