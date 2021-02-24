Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Tuesday announced that Namibia had recorded

154 new positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and five deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 411.

The new deaths involve four men and one woman aged between 16 and 100 years, all of whom had comorbidities.

These deaths were recorded in Walvis Bay, Windhoek, Grootfontein, Keetmanshoop and Okongo districts.

Shangula, who was delivering the daily COVID-19 update at the COVID-19 Government Information Centre in Windhoek, said the new cases

represent a 13 per cent positivity ratio and were identified from 1 206 results received from laboratories over the last 24 hour.

The new confirmed cases have a gender distribution of 78 males and 76 females, with the youngest patient being six-months old and the oldest, 79

years.

Omusati Region recorded the highest number of cases at 44, followed by Khomas at 26, Hardap 22, Kavango East 15, Oshikoto 14 and Zambezi 13;

while Kunene, Erongo, Otjozondjupa, Oshana, //Kharas and Ohangwena each reported less than ten cases.

The minister further announced that 69 of the positive cases are learners, of which 24 are from Haudano Senior Secondary School in the Oshikuku

district of the Omusati Region, while 19 are from the Mariental High School in the Hardap Region.

Three teachers from different schools were also among the positive cases.

He added that four healthcare workers also tested positive, of which three are from the Windhoek district and one from Onandjokwe district in the

Oshikoto Region.

The number of active cases in Namibia currently stands at 2 058, of which 146 are hospitalised and 15 are in intensive care units.

Furthermore, Shangula also announced 146 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 35 419.

In addition, the health minister emphasised that regular cleaning and disinfecting of school facilities as per the COVID-19 infection prevention and control guidance must be implemented by all schools.

Source: Namibian Press Agency