COVID-19: Namibia records 163 new cases, two deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, has announced that Namibia on Sunday recorded 163 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, bringing the total deaths in the country to 3 823.

In the daily update issued Monday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 1 242 results and represented a 13 per cent positivity ratio, with a sex distribution of 85 females and 78 males aged between one month and 102 years.

The Khomas Region recorded the highest number of cases at 35, followed by Otjozondjupa with 32, Erongo 22, Oshikoto 15, Omusati 15, ||Kharas 11, Kavango East nine, Hardap nine, Kunene five, Omaheke three while Kavango West and Oshana recorded one case each.

Among the confirmed cases are 20 learners, one teacher, two students and four healthcare workers.

Shangula said of the new cases, three cases have received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 22 are fully vaccinated while 135, or 82.8 per cent of the new cases, are not vaccinated.

He further reported that 447 new recoveries were recorded, bringing the total recoveries in the country to 142 813.

The number of active cases on Sunday stood at 9 828 of which 329 were hospitalised and 34 admitted to the intensive care units (ICU). Three of the hospitalised cases have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 22 are fully vaccinated, while one case in ICU is fully vaccinated.

The minister also reported that by 15 January, a total of 410 664 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine of which 108 773 had received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A total of 2 800 are children aged 12 to 17 years, while 241 680 adults have received two doses.

Therefore, 350 453 adults have completed their vaccination, which translates to 23.8 per cent of the target population, he said. Meanwhile, 10 438 people have received a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency