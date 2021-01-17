Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Sunday announced that Namibia had recorded 165 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths from 1 418 samples tested.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 3 142. The gender distribution of new cases consists of 94 females and 71 males.

From five deaths recorded, four are from the Windhoek district and one from Grootfontein district. This brings the total number of deaths to 285 since the onset of the pandemic.

The youngest confirmed case was of a one-year-old and the oldest, 87-years-old.

The Erongo Region recorded the highest number at 47 cases, followed by Oshikoto with 41; Khomas with 23; Kunene recorded 17; while the Ohangwena, Omaheke and //Kharas regions each recorded nine cases. The Otjizondjupa Region recorded seven cases; Omusati six; Hardap recorded five; Osahana recorded four, while Kavango East recorded one case.

Shangula also announced that 295 people were hospitalised, of which 31 people were in intensive care units.

The Khomas Region alone makes up 32 per cent of the hospitalized confirmed cases.

“It is imperative that all those individuals who have either been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 or those experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 infection who would have tested for COVID-19 awaiting results restrict their movements until they have either finished their quarantine period for contacts or received a confirmation of the test results,” said Shangula.

Source: Namibia Press Agency