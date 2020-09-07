COVID-19: Namibia records 171 new cases, two deaths

Namibia on Sunday recorded two new COVID-19 related deaths and 171 new confirmed cases, Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the country to 89. The total number of confirmed cases are 8 685, of which 4 810 are active cases. Twenty cases are in severe to critically sick condition.

The latest deaths involve a 60-year-old man from Windhoek and a 62-year-old woman from Karasburg.

Shangula, during the national COVID-19 update, said of the new cases, 120 were recorded in Windhoek, 15 in Swakopmund and 12 in Walvis Bay.

Rundu, Mariental, Rehoboth, Otjiwarongo, Okahandja, Okakarara, Grootfontein, Andara and Katima Mulilo each recorded under 10 cases.

The youngest case is a one-month-old baby, while the oldest is 79 years.

Shangula further noted that the country recorded 143 new recoveries of which 40 were reported in Oshana, 38 each in //Kharas and Hardap, 18 in Oshikoto and nine in the Erongo Region respectively. This brings the cumulative number of recoveries in the country to 3 786.

The minister also announced that the total number of samples tested since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in Namibia stands at 70 346, saying that 61 per cent (42 628) of the tests were performed in the space of just one month, from 03 August 2020 to 06 September 2020.

“The increase in the number of tests performed is the result of strengthened partnerships among the public sector, the private sector and academia to increase the national testing capacity in response to the high demand for COVID-19 tests in all the regions,” he said.

According to Shangula, four laboratories are functional in Namibia – the Namibia Institute of Pathology, Pathcare, University of Namibia and Namdeb.

“These contribute to the increased national testing output and a coverage rate of 28 per thousand, which is relatively high compared to other countries,” Shangula said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency