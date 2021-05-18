COVID-19: Namibia records 172 new cases and five deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Monday announced that Namibia recorded 172 new COVID-19 positive cases alongside five new deaths.

The minister in the COVID-19 daily update said the new deaths were recorded in the Gobabis and Mariental districts, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country to 723.

The deaths involve three men and two women aged between 50 and 70 years and they all had comorbidities.

Shangula said the newly confirmed cases represent an 11 per cent positivity ratio and were identified from 1 553 results received from laboratories in the last 24 hours.

The cases have a gender distribution of 99 female and 73 male patients, with the youngest being three months old and the oldest, 96 years.

Hardap Region recorded the highest number of positive cases at 35, followed by Khomas at 28, then Otjozondjupa and Erongo with 24 cases each. Omaheke and Kunene each recorded 12 cases, Oshana and Oshikoto recorded 10 each, ||Kharas eight, Omusati and Kavango East four cases each and Ohangwena one.

Among the confirmed cases, 18 are learners, seven students, four teachers and nine healthcare workers.

Namibia currently has a total of 2 301 active cases, of which 218 are hospitalised with 56 in intensive or high care.

Furthermore, the minister announced 108 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 48 355.

A cumulative number of 50 784 people had received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by Monday, 17 May 2021 and 3 065 had received their second dose.

Source: Namibia Press Agency