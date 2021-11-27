COVID-19: Namibia records 18 new cases

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, has announced that Namibia on Thursday recorded 18 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

No deaths were recorded.

In an update issued Friday, Shangula said the new cases represented a 0.8 per cent positivity ratio and had a gender distribution of eight males and 10 females aged between five and 64 years.

The Khomas Region recorded the highest number of cases at 13, followed by Erongo with two, while ||Kharas, Hardap and Oshana recorded one case each.

Of the confirmed cases two were students. Two people had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and four cases had received two doses.

Namibia on Thursday had 102 active cases, of which 11 were hospitalised and two people were admitted to intensive care units.

Three people were reported to have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 125 465 by Thursday.

The minister also reported that a cumulative 362 831 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, of which 77 483 had received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while 225 990 people had received two doses. A total of 303 473 people had therefore completed their vaccination.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency