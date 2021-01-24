Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula, has on Sunday announced that the country recorded 212 COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

This brings the total number of active cases to 2080 and 319 deaths.

Shangula during the daily COVID-19 update here said the confirmed cases were identified from 1952 results received from laboratories in the last 24-hours with a gender distribution of 105 males and 107 females, ranging from four months to 81 years.

Khomas region recorded the highest number of cases at 56, followed by Erongo with 32, Karas 27, Otjozondjupa 18, Omaheke 16, Kunene 16, Hardap 11, Oshikoto and Zambezi at 10 cases each.

The Oshana region recorded nine, Kavango East four, while Kavango West, Ohangwena and Omusati recorded one case each.

Shangula said the deaths involve a 78-year-old female from Windhoek and a 52-year-old male person from Katima Mulilo.

A total number of 189 new recoveries were recorded bringing the total recoveries in the country to 30 020.

The minister also announced that a total number of 197 people are hospitalised with 29 in the Intensive Care Unit.

Cumulative confirmed cases are at 32 425.

Source: Namibia Press Agency