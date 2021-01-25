Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Monday announced that Namibia has recorded 225 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

The confirmed cases had a gender distribution of 132 females and 93 males, with the youngest person being six years old and the oldest, 91.

The Khomas Region recorded the highest number of cases at 47, followed by the Otjozondjupa Region with 39 and Erongo with 28 cases.

The Zambezi and Kavango East regions recorded 21 new cases each, followed by //Kharas with 17 cases, Hardap with 15, Oshana with 12, Omaheke with 11 and Kunene with 10 cases.

The Oshikoto Region recorded three cases and Kavango West, one case.

Shangula also announced 250 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 28 623.

With schools opening on Tuesday, the minister urged learners to protect themselves and others by following the established health protocols.

“We urge learners to protect themselves and others by washing their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and avoiding touching their faces, eyes, noses and mouths and to not stigmatise other learners who contracted COVID-19,” Shangula said.

Namibia had 2 055 active cases on Monday, of which 188 were hospitalised cases. Twenty-seven of the hospitalised cases were reported to be in intensive care units.

Source: Namibia Press Agency