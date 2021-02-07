COVID-19: Namibia records 229 new cases and one death

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, announced on Saturday that Namibia ha recorded 229 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

Shangula said the death involves a 79-year-old female from the Windhoek district with multiple comorbidities.

The new cases have a gender distribution of 138 males and 91 females, with the youngest person being 10 months old and the oldest, 91 years.

The Erongo Region recorded the highest number of cases at 76 followed by Khomas at 44 and Omaheke at 22. Oshana recorded 17 cases, Otjozondjupa 16, Oshikoto 12, Kavango East and Hardap each recorded 11 cases, Omusati six, Zambezi five, Kunene four, ||Kharas three, and Ohangwena two.

Shangula reported 139 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 33 359.

As of Saturday night, the country had 1 107 active cases of which 141 are hospitalised with 15 cases in intensive care.

“The ministry wishes to thank the different churches, religious and traditional leaders for upholding the national COVID-19 regulations, of limiting gatherings to up to 50 people for a period of not more than two hours, observing social distancing and hygienic practices. We encourage them to continue with these good practices to help curb the virus spread,” Shangula said.

He added that there are however still many conspiracy theories being circulated on social media platforms about the COVID-19 vaccine aimed at deterring members of the public from being vaccinated.

He said the ministry encourages all community leaders to share the truths surrounding the vaccination programme with their communities.

“We also urge community members to equip themselves with sufficient and authentic information, in order to identify and challenge incorrect messages that are counterproductive and detrimental to public health.”

Source: Nampa