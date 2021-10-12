COVID-19: Namibia records 23 new cases, and zero death

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, announced that Namibia on Sunday recorded 23 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and zero deaths.

Shangula, in a daily COVID-19 update on Monday, said the new cases were part of 1 424 samples tested, representing a 1.6 per cent positivity ratio, with a gender distribution of eight females and 15 males between the ages of eight and 83 years.

Ohangwena Region recorded the highest number of cases at eight, followed by Khomas with four, Erongo four, Otjozondjupa two, Oshikoto two, while Hardap, Oshana and ||Kharas all recording single cases.

Of the confirmed cases, six are learners from different schools and only one case had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the rest are all not vaccinated.

Namibia on Sunday had 1 023 active cases, of which 63 were hospitalised and 10 in intensive care units.

A further 25 recoveries were announced, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 123 567.

A cumulative 285 745 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sunday, while 183 771 had been fully vaccinated.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency