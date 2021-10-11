COVID-19: Namibia records 23 new cases

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced that Namibia on Friday recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases with zero deaths.

Shangula, in the daily COVID-19 update on Saturday, said the new cases were part of 1 992 samples tested representing a 1.2 per cent positivity ratio, with a gender distribution of 14 females and nine males between the ages of four and 80 years.

Hardap Region recorded the highest number of cases at 12, followed by Oshikoto with three, Khomas two, Oshana two, Erongo one, Kavango East one, ||Kharas one and Kunene Region also recording one case.

Of the confirmed cases, five are learners from different schools, one is a healthcare worker and one a teacher. Two cases have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and one case is fully vaccinated.

Namibia on Friday had 1 075 active cases of which 68 were hospitalised and 10 in intensive care units.

A further 57 recoveries were announced, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 123 459.

A cumulative 284 101 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Friday, while 182 600 had been fully vaccinated.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency