Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Friday announced that Namibia recorded 237 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33 696.

The new cases have a gender distribution of 123 males and 114 females, with the youngest person being eight months old and the oldest, 76 years.

Ten deaths were also reported from eight different towns. All deceased, ranging between the ages of 46 and 72 years, had comorbidities. The total number of deaths now stand at 342.

Of the total cases announced on Friday, Khomas Region recorded the highest number at 38 followed by Otjozondjupa with 28 cases. Oshikoto recorded 26 cases, Oshana 25, Erongo 23, Omusati 22 and ||Kharas 20. Hardap recorded 13 cases while Ohangwena recorded 12. Omaheke recorded nine while Kavango East recorded seven cases. Kavango West, Kunene and Zambezi recorded six, five and three cases, respectively.

The minister also announced 243 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 31 652.

On Friday, Namibia had 1 696 active cases with 169 hospitalised confirmed cases. Nineteen cases are reported to be in intensive care units.

Shangula further urged schools to promote and demonstrate regular hand washing and positive hygiene behaviours by ensuring the availability of soap and safe water at age-appropriate hand washing stations, frequent and thorough washing of at least 20 seconds, ensuring of adequate, clean toilets, classrooms, halls, increased air flow and natural ventilation as well as through cleaning and disinfecting of school buildings, classrooms and all surfaces.

Source: Namibia Press Agency