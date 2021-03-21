COVID -19: Namibia records 238 new cases and six deaths

Executive Director in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Ben Nangombe, announced on Saturday that the country had recorded 238 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and six deaths.

Nangombe said the deaths are from Walvis Bay, Rehoboth, Omuthiya, Onandjokwe, Gobabis and Outjo districts.

The new confirmed cases were identified from 2014 results received from various laboratories and represents a 12 percent positivity rate.

The gender distribution of the reported cases is 128 males and 110 females ranging from a one-year-old to a 92-year-old.

Otjozondjupa recorded the highest number of cases at 45, followed by Erongo at 42, Khomas with 28 and Kavango East at 24. Kunene recorded 23 cases, Oshikoto 20, Omaheke 12, Hardap 11, Ohangwena ten, //Kharas eight, Oshana seven, while Omusati and Kavango West each recorded four cases.

“Among the confirmed cases are 98 learners,15 of which are from Alpha Combined School in Opuwo District, nine from Petrus Ganeb Senior Secondary School in Omaruru district and seven each from Haimbili Haufiku SSS in Eenhana District and Otjikoto SSS in Tsumeb district, the rest are from different schools,” Nangombe said.

He added that five healthcare workers and eight teachers from different schools are also among those who tested positive.

Nangombe also reported 61 new recoveries, bring the active cases to 2 419. Of these,157 are hospitalised, with 26 people admitted to intensive care units.

“Now that the vaccination campaign has been officially launched, we encourage all eligible frontline healthcare workers to be vaccinated. We will closely monitor vaccine uptake in this priority group, after which we will open up to the rest of the target populations covered under phase one of the vaccination program,” Nangombe said.

The targeted populations under phase one include employees at points of entry, across border transportation employees, police officers, employees in mining and fisheries sectors, elected leaders, religious and traditional leaders and persons in closed settings.

Source: Namibia Press Agency