COVID-19: Namibia records 241 new cases and one death

Health and Social Services Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Friday announced that Namibia has recorded another COVID-19 related death and 241 new confirmed cases.

This brings the total deaths in the country to 87 and confirmed cases to 8 323, of which 4 625 are active cases.

Shangula said of the new cases, 170 are from Windhoek; 11 from Walvis Bay; three each from Swakopmund and Khorixas; two each from Grootfontein and Katima Mulilo; seven each from Rehoboth and Eenhana; six from Mariental; eight from Okahandja; four each from Engela and Keetmanshoop; nine from Rundu and one each from Tsumeb, Outapi, Oshakati, Okakarara and Otjiwarongo.

He said of the new cases 106 are female and 135 male ranging from the ages of one month to 81 years.

On the death, the minister said it involves a 51-year-old man from Outapi district in the Omusati Region and he had no known comorbidities.

The man was swabbed while in the Omusati Region, however, he consulted his general practitioner in Ondangwa and was admitted at Onandjokwe hospital. His result came out positive while on admission.

“He passed away on 03 September, this is classified as a COVID-19 death, we are reporting this case as an Omusati COVID-19 death since he was recorded as an Omusati case upon diagnosis. We express our sincere condolences to the bereaved family,” said the minister.

Shangula further noted that Namibia registered 128 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 3 611. Of the active cases, 12 are in critical condition and nine people in severe condition.

Source: Namibia Press Agency