COVID-19: Namibia records 263 new cases and one death

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, has announced that Namibia on Sunday recorded 263 new COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the country’s death toll to 3 656.

In the daily update issued Monday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 1 475 results and represented a 17.8 per cent positivity ratio, with a sex distribution of 146 females and 117 males aged between three days and 82 years.

The Erongo Region recorded the highest number of cases at 79, followed by Khomas with 56 cases, ||Kharas with 35, Otjozondjupa 34, Omaheke 25, Kavango West 11, Oshana and Oshikoto seven cases each, Omusati and Kavango East four each, and the Zambezi Region with one cases.

Among the confirmed cases are 30 learners, three teachers, three students and five health care workers. Five cases have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 25 cases are fully vaccinated and 228, accounting for 86.6 per cent of the new cases, are unvaccinated.

Shangula also reported that 363 new recoveries were recorded, bringing total recoveries in the country to 132 959.

The number of active cases on Sunday increased to 14 819 of which 310 were hospitalised and 32 admitted to intensive care units. Eight of the hospitalised cases have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 35 are fully vaccinated, while three cases in ICU are also fully vaccinated.

The minister also reported that by 01 January 2022, 405 255 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 26.9 per cent of the target population and including 1 945 children aged 12 to 17 years. A total of 105 432 had received the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, with 238 578 having received two doses of other vaccines.

He further said 344 010 people had completed their vaccination, which translates to 22.9 per cent of the target population, adding that 5 985 people have received their third dose of the vaccine.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency