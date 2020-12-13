COVID-19: Namibia records 267 new cases

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Sunday announced that Namibia has recorded 267 new COVID-19 cases from 10 regions, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16 536.

The total number of cases includes 25 healthcare workers of which 15 are from Windhoek district, five from Karasburg district, two from Khorixas district, and one each from the Grootfontein, Swakopmund and Gobabis districts.

From the total number of cases reported on Sunday, Khomas Region recorded the highest number of cases at 190, sporadically distributed across different suburbs. ||Kharas recorded 20 cases while Otjozondjupa recorded 15 cases. Kunene recorded 14 cases, Erongo nine, Hardap six, Oshana five, Oshikoto four and Kavango East and Omaheke recorded two cases each.

Minister Shangula expressed concern over a significant number of 83 health care workers infected with COVID-19 during the past seven days.

“The ministry will investigate the circumstances and take appropriate action,” he said.

The positive cases recorded have a gender distribution of 136 males and 131 females, with the youngest person being three months old and the oldest being 80 years old.

The minister also announced 102 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 14 684.

Namibia on Sunday had 1 689 active cases, with 15 cases reported to be in severe to critical condition. Of these, 14 are in the Khomas Region and one in Erongo.

Source: Namibia Press Agency