COVID-19: Namibia records 277 new cases and six deaths

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, on Sunday announced that Namibia had recorded 277 new positive COVID-19 cases from 12 regions, along with six fatalities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases thus far to 18 714.

A total of six hospital COVID-19 deaths were also reported, of which four are from Windhoek, while the other two stemmed from Outjo and Walvis Bay.

According to Shangula, the Khomas and Erongo regions contributed 35 per cent and 32 per cent respectively to the total number of cases confirmed on Sunday.

Of the total cases recorded, the Khomas Region recorded the highest number of cases at 96, followed by Erongo with 89 cases. Oshana recorded 18 cases, while //Kharas recorded 16 cases followed by Hardap with 12 cases. The Oshikoto Region recorded 11 cases, Otjozondjupa 10, Kunene six and Ohangwena Region eight cases. Omaheke, Omusati and Kavango East recorded five, two and one case respectively.

Minister Shangula noted that there are reports on members of the public who are violating the set COVID-19 regulations deliberately and has strongly condemned the attitude of negligence among members of the public.

“I advise the general public that the security force has been deployed to ensure compliance. As the President indicated in his last COVID-19 briefing, stricter lockdown measures will be imposed once we observe an unprecedented increase in positive cases as a result of people failing to comply with the set COVID-19 prevention measures and regulations. This is not the route we would like to take. We therefore call on the public not to make this proposition unavoidable,” he stressed.

The positive cases recorded have a gender distribution of 123 males and 154 females, with the youngest person being seven-months-old and the oldest being 78-years-old.

The minister also announced a total of 118 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 15 967.

On Sunday, Namibia had a total of 2 567 active cases with 153 hospitalised confirmed cases. Twenty-seven cases are reported to be in intensive care units.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths currently stands at 177.

