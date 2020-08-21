COVID-19: Namibia records 315 cases, one death

Health and Social Services Deputy Minister Esther Muinjangue on Friday announced that Namibia has recorded another COVID-19 related death and a new record of 315 new confirmed cases.

This brings the total deaths in the country to 42 and confirmed cases to 5 227, of which 2 457 are active cases.

Muinjangue said as per global statistics, Namibia now tops the African countries in the number of confirmed cases reported daily, with an average of eight cases per 100 000 people each day. South Africa is reported to be at seven cases per 100 000 people.

The deputy minister during the national COVID-19 update said 223 of the new cases are from Windhoek; 43 from Walvis Bay; 25 from Keetmanshoop; three from Okahandja, four each from Rehoboth and Mariental; two each from Usakos, Katima Mulilo, Rundu and Engela; and one each from Swakopmund, Karasburg, Otjiwarongo, Onandjokwe and Okahao.

Two-hundred of the cases are male and 115 female, ranging from the ages of one to 83 years.

Muinjangue said the person who died is a 44-year-old man, a resident of Windhoek who had multiple comorbidities.

“He was tested on 13 August at a health care facility as he presented with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The result came out positive on 17 August. On 16 August he experienced severe symptoms and was brought to a local health facility where he died shortly thereafter.”

Muinjangue further noted that Namibia registered 15 new recoveries from the Khomas Region, and that of the active cases, 11 are in critical condition and five people in severe condition.

There were 1 149 people in quarantine facilities on Tuesday.

